OMV Petrom Signs Contract To Acquire Stake In Han Asparuh Exploration License In Bulgaria

OMV Petrom Signs Contract To Acquire Stake In Han Asparuh Exploration License In Bulgaria. OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in South-Eastern Europe, aims to acquire the participation held by OMV Offshore Bulgaria GmbH in the Han Asparuh exploration license in Bulgaria, by acquiring all its shares from OMV Exploration & Production GmbH. Closing of the transaction is subject to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]