US Ambassador underscores he will support Romanian authorities in consolidating rule of law, fighting corruption
Dec 17, 2019
New US Ambassador to Romania Adrian Zuckerman underscored on Tuesday at the meeting with President Klaus Iohannis that he would act to support the Romanian authorities in the demarches for the consolidation of the rule of law and the fight against corruption, according to a Presidential Administration release.
At the meeting, President Klaus Iohannis evoked the solidity of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, in full development and strengthening, particularly after the meetings he had with President Donald Trump, stressing that Romania is a trustworthy ally of the US, the Presidential Administration shows.
In this context, Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman voiced his firm commitment to contribute to the strong development of the Strategic Partnership, expressing the appreciation which Romania enjoys from President Donald Trump.
The two officials evoked the excellent political relations between the two countries, highlighting the need to consolidate the economic relations and agreeing to continue, in a fast pace, the demarches for the significant enhancement of US investments in Romania.
President Klaus Iohannis welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday the new Ambassador of the United States of America in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, on the occasion of the presentation of the letters of credence.
Moreover, President Klaus Iohannis also welcomed at the Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday the agreed Ambassador of the Republic of Chile, Jorge Alejandro Tagle Canelo, and the Hellenic Republic Ambassador, Sofia Grammata.
On the occasion of the meeting with the Chilean Ambassador, President Iohannis voiced satisfaction for the excellent level of the bilateral relations, underscoring the need to continue and diversify them.
"The meeting occasioned a good opportunity to review the stage of the relations between the two countries, a context in which there were examined new modalities to enhance them not only on an economic level, but also on a political level, taking into account the common values shared by the two countries - rule of law, democracy, human rights," the Presidential Administration shows.
Ambassador of the Republic of Chile highlighted the very good relations with the EU and thanked for the support Romania granted for the advancement of the negotiations on the modernisation of the EU-Chile Association Agreement. At the same time, he congratulated President Klaus Iohannis on his being awarded the Charlemagne Prize, appreciating the efforts of Romania's President in the service of the European unification project.
During the discussion with the Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic, President Iohannis hailed the very good stage of the bilateral relations, based on the traditional historic and cultural connections, as well as on common interests on a regional and European level.
The two officials appreciated the ascending evolution of the commercial exchanges and endorsed the need to continue the efforts for using the existing potential for the development of the economic and sectoral cooperation, as well as that of mutual investments, including by implementing some infrastructure interconnection projects. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)
