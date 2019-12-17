Eurostat: Index For Agricultural Labour Productivity In Romania Falls 1.8% In 2019

Eurostat: Index For Agricultural Labour Productivity In Romania Falls 1.8% In 2019. The index for agricultural labour productivity is estimated to have increased slightly for the European Union in 2019 (+2%), following a decline in 2018, nearing one quarter (+23%) above the level in 2010, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]