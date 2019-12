Hidroelectrica Signs Contract For Modernization Of Bradisor Hydroelectric Power Plant

Hidroelectrica Signs Contract For Modernization Of Bradisor Hydroelectric Power Plant. Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica has signed a contract for the modernization of a 110 kV electric station belonging to CHE Bradisor hydroelectric power plant, as part of Lotru hydropower retrofitting, the company said in a press (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]