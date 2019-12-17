Gov't to approve in Wednesday's meeting amendments to OUG 114 and state budget draft (sources)

Gov't to approve in Wednesday's meeting amendments to OUG 114 and state budget draft (sources). The Government is going to approve in the meeting on Wednesday next year's state budget draft law and the draft law for the amendment of Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114, governmental sources told AGERPRES. The draft law of the state budget for 2020 and the draft law of the state insurance budget for 2020 are on public debate on the Public Finance Ministry's (MFP) website. The draft budget for 2020 is built on a 4.1pct economic growth, 3.59pct budget deficit and an average inflation rate of 3.1pct, according to the report on the macroeconomic situation for 2020 and its projection on 2021-2023 released on the MFP website on Tuesday evening. The draft law for the abrogation and amendment of the provisions of Emergency Ordinance 114 was debated on in a first reading in the Government meeting last Friday, in which context the ministers came up with a series of proposals to the normative act. Thus, Labour Minister Violeta Alexandru announced that in the Government meeting she proposed, among others, keeping the bonuses and allowances at the level of 2019 in the draft on the amendment of OUG 114. At the same time, the Economy Minister came up with the proposal that the draft law amending OUG 114 include provisions in the energy area such as lifting the price caps at the producer "for natural gas as of 1 July 2020 and for electricity as of 31 December 2020." Head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Ionel Danca announced that the exigency referring to the additional increase in the capital for private pension funds administrators is abrogated through the amendments to OUG 114. He also pointed out that the Development and Investment Fund would be transferred to the Ministry of Public Works for dissolution. The drafts on OUG 114 and the state budget are going to be introduced on the additional agenda of the Government meeting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]