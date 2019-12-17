 
Romaniapress.com

December 17, 2019

Gov't to approve in Wednesday's meeting amendments to OUG 114 and state budget draft (sources)
Dec 17, 2019

Gov't to approve in Wednesday's meeting amendments to OUG 114 and state budget draft (sources).

The Government is going to approve in the meeting on Wednesday next year's state budget draft law and the draft law for the amendment of Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114, governmental sources told AGERPRES. The draft law of the state budget for 2020 and the draft law of the state insurance budget for 2020 are on public debate on the Public Finance Ministry's (MFP) website. The draft budget for 2020 is built on a 4.1pct economic growth, 3.59pct budget deficit and an average inflation rate of 3.1pct, according to the report on the macroeconomic situation for 2020 and its projection on 2021-2023 released on the MFP website on Tuesday evening. The draft law for the abrogation and amendment of the provisions of Emergency Ordinance 114 was debated on in a first reading in the Government meeting last Friday, in which context the ministers came up with a series of proposals to the normative act. Thus, Labour Minister Violeta Alexandru announced that in the Government meeting she proposed, among others, keeping the bonuses and allowances at the level of 2019 in the draft on the amendment of OUG 114. At the same time, the Economy Minister came up with the proposal that the draft law amending OUG 114 include provisions in the energy area such as lifting the price caps at the producer "for natural gas as of 1 July 2020 and for electricity as of 31 December 2020." Head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Ionel Danca announced that the exigency referring to the additional increase in the capital for private pension funds administrators is abrogated through the amendments to OUG 114. He also pointed out that the Development and Investment Fund would be transferred to the Ministry of Public Works for dissolution. The drafts on OUG 114 and the state budget are going to be introduced on the additional agenda of the Government meeting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

AGERPRES launches photo exhibition celebrating 30 years since Revolution in University Square passage The photo exhibition called "This is how we conquered our freedom," including images of AGERPRES National News Agency's Archive was launched on Wednesday, in the University Square passage, a few hundred meters from the place where the barricade of anti-communist protesters was raised (...)

Investment Fund Vivion Acquires BCR Palace In Bucharest's Piata Universitatii Square Luxembourg-based investment fund Vivion, held by Isaac and Amir Dayan brothers from Israel, has acquired the BCR Palace in Bucharest’s Piata Universitatii (University Square), within this year’s most outstanding real estate deal, according to data on the real estate (...)

Cora Invests EUR3M In Modernizing Its Hypermarket In Bucharest's Pantelimon Area Hypermarket chain Cora, which has 11 stores in Romania, has announced investments of EUR3 million in its hypermarket in Bucharest’s Pantelimon area- the first hypermarket opened in Romania by the French-Belgian retailer.

Gov't adopts draft on modification of OUG 114, on which it will assume responsibility According to the head of the PM Chancellery, Ionel Danca, on Wednesday, the Government adopted the draft modifying Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114 and supplementing some normative acts. "By adopting this draft law today we are saving private pensions pillar 2, which is something (...)

Antitrust Body Fines Premier Energy SRL RON6.3M For Abuse Of Dominant Position Romania’s Competition Council has fined natural gas distributor Premier Energy SRL a total RON6.3 million (nearly EUR1.3 million), as a legal successor of the company Gaz Sud SA, for abuse of dominant position in the areas for which it held a distribution (...)

AGERPRES exhibition dedicated to Revolution of December '89 - at Sutu Palace AGERPRES National News Agency, in partnership with the Bucharest Municipality Museum, presents, at the 30th anniversary of the Revolution, a photography exhibition containing images from the AGERPRES Photographic Archive from the events of December '89. A number of 30 photos from the AGERPRES (...)

​Teacher of Turkish origin retained in Bucharest on extradition warrant issued by Erdogan regime A teacher of Turkish origin teaching English at a Bucharest high school was retained by Romanian police based on an extradition warrant issued by the Turkish authorities, the high school announced in a press release. An extradition is only possible, however, if a Romanian judge approves (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |