ForMin Aurescu: European Parliament's Resolution on 1989 Revolution, extraordinary symbolic gesture.

The European Parliament's Resolution on the Romanian Revolution of 1989 is "an extraordinary symbolic gesture", said Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday evening. "It is an extraordinary symbolic gesture and I want to tell you that it is important not only for us. It is very important for us to know the truth and we must learn the lessons to be learnt, but it is also important for Romania's profile abroad," Aurescu told private TV broadcaster Digi 24. The European Parliament calls on the Romanian state to intensify its efforts to elucidate the truth about the December 1989 Revolution and also calls on the institutions of the European Union and its member states, including Romania, to make every effort to ensure the commemoration of the crimes of the communist regimes and to guarantee that such crimes will never be repeated, shows a resolution proposal of the European Parliament (EP) posted on its website. The resolution and its debate, held Monday evening, were introduced on the agenda of the last EP session this year at the proposal of the European People's Party (EPP) group, an initiative supported by the leaders of all parliamentary groups. The text of the resolution, to which Romanian and foreign MEPs contributed, will be put to the vote in plenary on Thursday at 13:00, Romania's time. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

