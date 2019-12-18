Romania's Halep and Tig, finalists for 2019 WTA Shot of the Year

Romania's Halep and Tig, finalists for 2019 WTA Shot of the Year. Romanian tennis players Simona Halep and Patricia Tig are among the four finalists for the 2019 WTA Shot of the Year, along with Polish Iga Swiatek and Ukrainian Elian Svitolina. Halep, got picked with two nominations, having won the monthly polls in February and May, came into the final with the first, while Patricia Tig won the July poll. Simona Halep won February 2019 Shot of the Month with a successful shot against Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, at the score of 7-6, 1-0 and advantage for the Romanian national at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Halep also won May 2019 Shot of the Month for a shot in an event against British Johanna Konta, at the score of 5-4, 30-15, in Madrid. Tig won July 2019 Shot of the Month with a spectacular shot in the tournament in Bucharest against German Laura Siegemund, at the score of 6-3, 2-1 for Tig and advantage for Siegemund. In Group A also included are Chinese Taipei's Su-Wei Hsieh (the winner of January 2019 Shot of the Month, with an impressive shot against Bianca Andreescu in Auckland), Simona Halep (February, May 2019 Shot of the Month), Belgian Kirsten Flipkens (March 2019 Shot of the Month) and Polish Iga Swiatek (April 2019 Shot of the Month). Group B is made up of the following tennis players: Danish Caroline Wozniacki (June 2019 Shot of the Month), Patricia Tig (July 2019 Shot of the Month), U.S. pair CoCo Vandeweghe/Bethanie Mattek-Sands (August 2019 Shot of the Month), Puerto Rico's Monica Puig (September 2019 Shot of the Month) and Ukrainian Elian Svitolina (October 2019 Shot of the Month - with a shot against Simona Halep, at the score of 7-5, 3-2, 15-40, at the Tournament of Champions). The first two tennis players of each group will qualify for the final stage of the 2019 WTA Shot of the Year. Simona Halep won the 2018 poll, dethroning Polish five-time winner Agnieszka Radwanska.

Housing Prices Grow 7% YoY in 4Q Asking prices for housing in Romania grew 7% on the year in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to a housing market report by Imobiliare.ro.



Altex Buys RTC Proffice from Oresa Ventures IT&C producer and wholesaler Complet Electro Serv, part of Altex group owned by Dan Ostahie, has acquired stationary and ofice supplies company RTC Proffice, founded by Octavian Radu and owned by investment fund Oresa Ventures.



Colliers: Real Estate Deals in Romania to Reach EUR600-700M in 2019 Real estate transactions in Romania will reach EUR600-700 million in finalized contracts by the end of 2019 and 2020 will start with transactions of over EUR600 million currently under advanced negotiations, according to research by Colliers (...)



Best Year for Modern Retail in Romania More than 400 grocery stores have opened in 2019, making it the best year in local modern retail ever. Modern retail in Romania started with the arrival Metro Cash & Carry in 1996.



Parliament Passes Bill Doubling Child Allowances Romania’s Lower Chamber adopted on Wednesday, as a deciding body, a bill which doubles the allowances of children aged 2-18 and also those of children with disabilities.



2019 in Review: Most Important Events in Tourism Sector The tourism market keeps getting bubblier and bubblier, following the entry of Germany’s Dertour, which bought the travel division of Eurolines, the owners of Christian Tour will be operating the TUI brand and the hotel owners continue investments in new hotels or in the development of the old (...)



PM Orban: We have highest VAT evasion, lowest VAT collection rate in EU Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that Romania has the highest VAT evasion and the lowest VAT collection rate in the European Union, but the level of 19pct is a reasonable one. "We are the country with the highest VAT evasion. We have the lowest VAT collection rate in the EU. (...)

