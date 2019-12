Felix Crudu Tesloveanu Named GM Of Rompetrol Rafinare As Of January 1, 2020

Felix Crudu Tesloveanu Named GM Of Rompetrol Rafinare As Of January 1, 2020. Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC.RO), part of KMG Group, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Felix Crudu-Tesloveanu to the position of general manager of the company, effective January 1, 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]