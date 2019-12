Hidroelectrica Hires EY to Advise on Acquisition of CEZ Romania Assets

Hidroelectrica Hires EY to Advise on Acquisition of CEZ Romania Assets. Romanian state-owned power company Hidroelectrica has hired consultancy company Ernst&Young to advise it in the bidding process for the acquisition of CEZ assets in Romania, sources on the capital market told Ziarul Financiar. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]