Insurance Companies in Romania Report RON8B Underwritings in Jan-Nov, Up 9% YoY

Insurance Companies in Romania Report RON8B Underwritings in Jan-Nov, Up 9% YoY. Insurance companies in Romania underwrote gross premiums of RON8.13 billion in the first nine months of 2019, up 9% on the year, data from the financial regulator ASF showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]