AGERPRES exhibition dedicated to Revolution of December '89 - at Sutu Palace. AGERPRES National News Agency, in partnership with the Bucharest Municipality Museum, presents, at the 30th anniversary of the Revolution, a photography exhibition containing images from the AGERPRES Photographic Archive from the events of December '89. A number of 30 photos from the AGERPRES archive are displayed on the fence of the Sutu Palace, where they can be seen until the end of February. The author of the photographs is Sorin Lupsa, the only AGERPRES photojournalist from that time, who is still working for the National News Agency. "30 years ago, on December 21 and 22, 1989, it was like now: sunny! The sun back then was much brighter. The Romanians were then much more united and much happier. December 22, 1989 was the day I felt the deepest feeling of freedom in my life," says Sorin Lupsa. "The revolution opened the way to freedom and democracy, it meant the end of a totalitarian regime that kept Romania and the Romanians socially, economically and politically shackled, which deprived society of the freedom of thought and expression. Everyone looking at the images will have the opportunity to see moments that have changed a country, have changed the course of history," says Claudia Nicolae, director general of AGERPRES, in a press release. According to Dan Pirvulescu, deputy director of the Bucharest Municipality Museum, the institution hosts, during this period, no less than three exhibitions dedicated to the events of December 1989 in Bucharest, in other cities of the country, as well as in the places where the memory of the Revolution's heroes is honored today. Two exhibitions are inside the Sutu Palace - "The Revolution of December 1989. Places of memory in Bucharest" and "1989: The year in which Europe became itself again." "What we are glad about is that AGERPRES has decided to offer an outdoor exhibition, so that the passers-by in front of the Sutu Palace, which is only one step away from the University Square - the reference point of the Revolution - can see the photographs taken by Sorin Lupsa. The photos, which capture exactly the moment of the Revolution's outbreak in Bucharest, are well received and viewed by the passers-by who recall, on this occasion, events, deeds, gestures, the spirit of the protesters from 30 years ago," Pirvulescu specifies. The author of the images will be present at the Sutu Palace, next to the panels with his photographs, on December 21, at 16.00 hrs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, publisher: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Housing Prices Grow 7% YoY in 4Q Asking prices for housing in Romania grew 7% on the year in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to a housing market report by Imobiliare.ro.



Altex Buys RTC Proffice from Oresa Ventures IT&C producer and wholesaler Complet Electro Serv, part of Altex group owned by Dan Ostahie, has acquired stationary and ofice supplies company RTC Proffice, founded by Octavian Radu and owned by investment fund Oresa Ventures.



Colliers: Real Estate Deals in Romania to Reach EUR600-700M in 2019 Real estate transactions in Romania will reach EUR600-700 million in finalized contracts by the end of 2019 and 2020 will start with transactions of over EUR600 million currently under advanced negotiations, according to research by Colliers (...)



Best Year for Modern Retail in Romania More than 400 grocery stores have opened in 2019, making it the best year in local modern retail ever. Modern retail in Romania started with the arrival Metro Cash & Carry in 1996.



Parliament Passes Bill Doubling Child Allowances Romania’s Lower Chamber adopted on Wednesday, as a deciding body, a bill which doubles the allowances of children aged 2-18 and also those of children with disabilities.



2019 in Review: Most Important Events in Tourism Sector The tourism market keeps getting bubblier and bubblier, following the entry of Germany’s Dertour, which bought the travel division of Eurolines, the owners of Christian Tour will be operating the TUI brand and the hotel owners continue investments in new hotels or in the development of the old (...)



PM Orban: We have highest VAT evasion, lowest VAT collection rate in EU Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that Romania has the highest VAT evasion and the lowest VAT collection rate in the European Union, but the level of 19pct is a reasonable one. "We are the country with the highest VAT evasion. We have the lowest VAT collection rate in the EU. (...)

