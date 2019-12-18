 
​UPDATE Teacher of Turkish origin retained in Bucharest on extradition warrant issued by Erdogan regime / Court rejects extradition request
​UPDATE Teacher of Turkish origin retained in Bucharest on extradition warrant issued by Erdogan regime / Court rejects extradition request.

A teacher of Turkish origin teaching English at a Bucharest high school was retained by Romanian police based on an extradition warrant issued by the Turkish authorities, the high school announced in a press release. An extradition is only possible, however, if a Romanian judge approves it.UPDATE The Bucharest Court of Appeals rejected the extradition of the Turkish teacher later on Wednesday.

[Read the article in HotNews]
 
 
