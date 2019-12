Cora Invests EUR3M In Modernizing Its Hypermarket In Bucharest’s Pantelimon Area

Cora Invests EUR3M In Modernizing Its Hypermarket In Bucharest’s Pantelimon Area. Hypermarket chain Cora, which has 11 stores in Romania, has announced investments of EUR3 million in its hypermarket in Bucharest’s Pantelimon area- the first hypermarket opened in Romania by the French-Belgian retailer. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]