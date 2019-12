Antitrust Body Fines Premier Energy SRL RON6.3M For Abuse Of Dominant Position

Antitrust Body Fines Premier Energy SRL RON6.3M For Abuse Of Dominant Position. Romania’s Competition Council has fined natural gas distributor Premier Energy SRL a total RON6.3 million (nearly EUR1.3 million), as a legal successor of the company Gaz Sud SA, for abuse of dominant position in the areas for which it held a distribution (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]