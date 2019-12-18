AGERPRES launches photo exhibition celebrating 30 years since Revolution in University Square passage

AGERPRES launches photo exhibition celebrating 30 years since Revolution in University Square passage. The photo exhibition called "This is how we conquered our freedom," including images of AGERPRES National News Agency's Archive was launched on Wednesday, in the University Square passage, a few hundred meters from the place where the barricade of anti-communist protesters was raised on the evening of 21 December 1989. "An anniversary exhibition is launched: 30 years since the Revolution. We celebrate the courage of those who fought for the freedom which we enjoy today. Moreover, we honor all those who sacrificed themselves in those days for the same freedom. AGERPRES National News Agency holds the biggest credit because it put at our disposal a documented photo archive of the Romanian Revolution in Bucharest," project initiator and member of the National College of the Revolution Institute Dan Toader stated. He evoked the fact that hundreds of thousands of Romanians protested in the streets confronting dictatorship so that people could enjoy freedom. "The message is that we can be proud and preserve with dignity the memory of those days because they represented the foundation of the Romanian state today, of our freedom now. We were interested in capturing the emotion and, especially, the visual proof in images of the fact that this nation truly had several days of maximum intensity in which it forged its destiny by itself. Nobody has given [this nation] freedom," Dan Toader stated. The opening of the photo exhibition, that showcases photos from the AGERPRES Archive which capture moments from the Revolution, was attended by several people who participated in those events, including Gelu Voican Voiculescu, Cazimir Ionescu, Romeo Raicu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Housing Prices Grow 7% YoY in 4Q Asking prices for housing in Romania grew 7% on the year in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to a housing market report by Imobiliare.ro.



Altex Buys RTC Proffice from Oresa Ventures IT&C producer and wholesaler Complet Electro Serv, part of Altex group owned by Dan Ostahie, has acquired stationary and ofice supplies company RTC Proffice, founded by Octavian Radu and owned by investment fund Oresa Ventures.



Colliers: Real Estate Deals in Romania to Reach EUR600-700M in 2019 Real estate transactions in Romania will reach EUR600-700 million in finalized contracts by the end of 2019 and 2020 will start with transactions of over EUR600 million currently under advanced negotiations, according to research by Colliers (...)



Best Year for Modern Retail in Romania More than 400 grocery stores have opened in 2019, making it the best year in local modern retail ever. Modern retail in Romania started with the arrival Metro Cash & Carry in 1996.



Parliament Passes Bill Doubling Child Allowances Romania’s Lower Chamber adopted on Wednesday, as a deciding body, a bill which doubles the allowances of children aged 2-18 and also those of children with disabilities.



2019 in Review: Most Important Events in Tourism Sector The tourism market keeps getting bubblier and bubblier, following the entry of Germany’s Dertour, which bought the travel division of Eurolines, the owners of Christian Tour will be operating the TUI brand and the hotel owners continue investments in new hotels or in the development of the old (...)



PM Orban: We have highest VAT evasion, lowest VAT collection rate in EU Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that Romania has the highest VAT evasion and the lowest VAT collection rate in the European Union, but the level of 19pct is a reasonable one. "We are the country with the highest VAT evasion. We have the lowest VAT collection rate in the EU. (...)

