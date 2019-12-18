Gov't adopts draft on modification of OUG 114, on which it will assume responsibility

Gov't adopts draft on modification of OUG 114, on which it will assume responsibility. According to the head of the PM Chancellery, Ionel Danca, on Wednesday, the Government adopted the draft modifying Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114 and supplementing some normative acts. "By adopting this draft law today we are saving private pensions pillar 2, which is something the Orban Government has always ednorsed - namely to stimulate and encourage alternative private pensions systems. In this respect, the Government corrected the measures that would have caused the destruction and nationalization of pension pillar 2. The draft law also eliminates the requirements concerning the additional capital for private pension managers, reduces the management fees for the Pensions House and ASF, leaving thus more money in the accounts of the participants to pillar 2. It also eliminates the possibility for the participants to choose between pillar 1 and 2," Danca told a press conference held at the Victoria Governmental Palace. He added that another measure was to dissolve the "mechanism of fictitious loans" granted through the Development and Investment Fund. "Taxing the energy companies by 2 per cent of their turnover and capping the producer price for gas and electricity suppliers at 68 lei megawat/hour were also among the measures that were abrogated, with transitory measures being introduced instead, meant for the liberalization of the gas and electricity markets. (...) The funds collected based on the 2 per cent of turnover fee applied to companies in the energy sector, collected by ANRE [National Energy Regulatory Authority], will be transferred to the Ministry of Economy to support the energy efficiency programmes and the vulnerable consumer protection programmes, the amount in question being 600 million lei. (...) There were also abrogated the provisions in the telecommunications sectors related to the taxation of these companies and the penalties regime in this field, and also abrogated were the provisions related to the taxation of the bank assets," mentioned Danca. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Housing Prices Grow 7% YoY in 4Q Asking prices for housing in Romania grew 7% on the year in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to a housing market report by Imobiliare.ro.



Altex Buys RTC Proffice from Oresa Ventures IT&C producer and wholesaler Complet Electro Serv, part of Altex group owned by Dan Ostahie, has acquired stationary and ofice supplies company RTC Proffice, founded by Octavian Radu and owned by investment fund Oresa Ventures.



Colliers: Real Estate Deals in Romania to Reach EUR600-700M in 2019 Real estate transactions in Romania will reach EUR600-700 million in finalized contracts by the end of 2019 and 2020 will start with transactions of over EUR600 million currently under advanced negotiations, according to research by Colliers (...)



Best Year for Modern Retail in Romania More than 400 grocery stores have opened in 2019, making it the best year in local modern retail ever. Modern retail in Romania started with the arrival Metro Cash & Carry in 1996.



Parliament Passes Bill Doubling Child Allowances Romania’s Lower Chamber adopted on Wednesday, as a deciding body, a bill which doubles the allowances of children aged 2-18 and also those of children with disabilities.



2019 in Review: Most Important Events in Tourism Sector The tourism market keeps getting bubblier and bubblier, following the entry of Germany’s Dertour, which bought the travel division of Eurolines, the owners of Christian Tour will be operating the TUI brand and the hotel owners continue investments in new hotels or in the development of the old (...)



PM Orban: We have highest VAT evasion, lowest VAT collection rate in EU Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that Romania has the highest VAT evasion and the lowest VAT collection rate in the European Union, but the level of 19pct is a reasonable one. "We are the country with the highest VAT evasion. We have the lowest VAT collection rate in the EU. (...)

