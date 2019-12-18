Investment Fund Vivion Buys BCR Palace In Bucharest’s Piata Universitatii Square; Deal Estimated At EUR25-30M

Investment Fund Vivion Buys BCR Palace In Bucharest's Piata Universitatii Square; Deal Estimated At EUR25-30M. Luxembourg-based investment fund Vivion, held by Isaac and Amir Dayan brothers from Israel, has acquired the BCR Palace in Bucharest's Piata Universitatii (University Square), within this year's most outstanding real estate deal, estimated at approximately EUR25-30 million, according to data on (...)