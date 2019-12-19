|
|
|
(P) Corporate events in Romania, reinvented in the complex that offers companies the value they deserve
Dec 19, 2019
(P) Corporate events in Romania, reinvented in the complex that offers companies the value they deserve.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
World Class Opens Fitness Center Within Iulius Town Timisoara
Fitness center chain World Class is opening a center within Iulius Town mixed-use compound located in western city of Timisoara, which is the biggest center across Romania.
Romania's economic growth, of 4.4% in 2018, the third largest in the EU
>>> The GDP of Romania exceeds that of the Czechia, Portugal, Greece, Slovakia and Hungary By Constantin Radut The Gross Domestic Product estimated for 2018 - semi-final reported by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) was 4.4%, compared to 7.1% in 2017. In the provisional version, from (...)
Romania's doctors deficit: Over 400 towns have no family doctors, more than 1,000 lack the necessary number
Some 424 towns across Romania have no family doctor and 1,098 towns have not enough family doctors for their population, the national federation of family doctors has announced.
Romania readies for extended holiday season
Romania's government has decided to expand the Christmas and New Year holidays for state employees so that they include the dates of December 27 and January 3. The decision was announced on Friday morning.
Orban:PNL is the party which desires early elections the most;not playing with country's fate
Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban has stated on Friday that the Liberals further want early elections, but they don't play with the fate of the country by inducing a possible crisis if there aren't enough MPs to support the idea.
"Today, the PNL (...)
Romania's president sees long term for new PM, casts shadow on Ambassador to US, other officials
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that PM Ludovic Orban - head of the Liberal party that supported him in the recent presidential elections - would keep office for a long while, even in the case of early elections.
BT Leasing To List EUR40M Bonds On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Dec 23, 2019
BT Leasing IFN, part of Banca Transilvania financial group, which includes the largest bank in Romania, Banca Transilvania, will be listing bonds worth EUR40 million on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Dec 23, 2019, in two tranches worth EUR21.5 million and EUR18.5 million, (...)
|