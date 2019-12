Altex Buys RTC Proffice from Oresa Ventures

Altex Buys RTC Proffice from Oresa Ventures. IT&C producer and wholesaler Complet Electro Serv, part of Altex group owned by Dan Ostahie, has acquired stationary and ofice supplies company RTC Proffice, founded by Octavian Radu and owned by investment fund Oresa Ventures. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]