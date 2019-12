Colliers: Real Estate Deals in Romania to Reach EUR600-700M in 2019

Colliers: Real Estate Deals in Romania to Reach EUR600-700M in 2019. Real estate transactions in Romania will reach EUR600-700 million in finalized contracts by the end of 2019 and 2020 will start with transactions of over EUR600 million currently under advanced negotiations, according to research by Colliers (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]