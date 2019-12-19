Speedwell Signs EUR22.5M Financing Agreement With BRD To Develop Record Park Project In Cluj

Speedwell Signs EUR22.5M Financing Agreement With BRD To Develop Record Park Project In Cluj. Real estate developer Speedwell, established by Belgians Jan Demeyere and Didier Balcaen, has concluded a financing agreement of EUR22.5 million with BRD Société Générale for the development of Record Park, the first mixed-use urban regeneration project in Cluj-Napoca (north-western (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]