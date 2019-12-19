S Immo In Talks To Acquire Campus 6.2 And 6.3 Buildings; Deal Estimated At Nearly EUR100M

S Immo In Talks To Acquire Campus 6.2 And 6.3 Buildings; Deal Estimated At Nearly EUR100M. Austrian real estate developer S Immo is in talks with Swedish real estate developer Skanska to acquire the Campus 6.2 and 6.3 buildings, located in the area of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, within a transaction estimated at nearly EUR100 million, according to data on the real estate (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]