President Iohannis: EP resolution confirms Romanians' sacrifice of December 1989 represents a cornerstone of democratic Romania

President Iohannis: EP resolution confirms Romanians' sacrifice of December 1989 represents a cornerstone of democratic Romania. President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the adoption, by the European Parliament, of the Resolution on the commemoration of 30 years since the Revolution of December 1989, which pays homage to the memory of the heroes who sacrificed themselves for freedom and democracy. The resolution calls on the Romanian state to strengthen its efforts to clarify the truth in relation to what happened at that moment. "President Klaus Iohannis believes the resolution of the European Parliament reconfirms the fact that the sacrifice of the Romanians in December 1989 represents the cornerstone of democratic Romania of today, an integrated state in the European Union and a NATO member, a state which ensures the observance of human dignity, the fundamental rights and freedoms, European values and principles," a Presidential Administration release shows. The head of state reiterates the fact that the Romania state must act with celerity in finding the truth about the events of December 1989 and the culprits must be brought to justice. "President Klaus Iohannis underscores that honoring the memory of the heroes of the December 1989 Romanian Revolution, defending democracy and the rule of law, respecting human dignity, citizens' rights and freedoms represents moral duties which the democratic future of Romania depends on," the Presidential Administration informs. The European Parliament adopted on Thursday, by a large majority, a resolution on the commemoration of 30 years since the Romanian Revolution of December 1989. Through the resolution adopted on Thursday, the European Parliament calls on the Romanian state to strengthen its efforts to clarify the truth in relation to the events of the Revolution of December 1989 and also calls on the institutions of the European Union and its Member States, including Romania, to do their utmost to ensure that the crimes of communist regimes are remembered, and to guarantee that such crimes will never be committed again. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]