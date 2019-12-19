 
Romaniapress.com

December 19, 2019

President Iohannis: EP resolution confirms Romanians' sacrifice of December 1989 represents a cornerstone of democratic Romania
Dec 19, 2019

President Iohannis: EP resolution confirms Romanians' sacrifice of December 1989 represents a cornerstone of democratic Romania.

President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the adoption, by the European Parliament, of the Resolution on the commemoration of 30 years since the Revolution of December 1989, which pays homage to the memory of the heroes who sacrificed themselves for freedom and democracy. The resolution calls on the Romanian state to strengthen its efforts to clarify the truth in relation to what happened at that moment. "President Klaus Iohannis believes the resolution of the European Parliament reconfirms the fact that the sacrifice of the Romanians in December 1989 represents the cornerstone of democratic Romania of today, an integrated state in the European Union and a NATO member, a state which ensures the observance of human dignity, the fundamental rights and freedoms, European values and principles," a Presidential Administration release shows. The head of state reiterates the fact that the Romania state must act with celerity in finding the truth about the events of December 1989 and the culprits must be brought to justice. "President Klaus Iohannis underscores that honoring the memory of the heroes of the December 1989 Romanian Revolution, defending democracy and the rule of law, respecting human dignity, citizens' rights and freedoms represents moral duties which the democratic future of Romania depends on," the Presidential Administration informs. The European Parliament adopted on Thursday, by a large majority, a resolution on the commemoration of 30 years since the Romanian Revolution of December 1989. Through the resolution adopted on Thursday, the European Parliament calls on the Romanian state to strengthen its efforts to clarify the truth in relation to the events of the Revolution of December 1989 and also calls on the institutions of the European Union and its Member States, including Romania, to do their utmost to ensure that the crimes of communist regimes are remembered, and to guarantee that such crimes will never be committed again. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

World Class Opens Fitness Center Within Iulius Town Timisoara Fitness center chain World Class is opening a center within Iulius Town mixed-use compound located in western city of Timisoara, which is the biggest center across Romania.

Romania's economic growth, of 4.4% in 2018, the third largest in the EU >>> The GDP of Romania exceeds that of the Czechia, Portugal, Greece, Slovakia and Hungary By Constantin Radut The Gross Domestic Product estimated for 2018 - semi-final reported by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) was 4.4%, compared to 7.1% in 2017. In the provisional version, from (...)

Romania's doctors deficit: Over 400 towns have no family doctors, more than 1,000 lack the necessary number Some 424 towns across Romania have no family doctor and 1,098 towns have not enough family doctors for their population, the national federation of family doctors has announced.

​Romania readies for extended holiday season Romania's government has decided to expand the Christmas and New Year holidays for state employees so that they include the dates of December 27 and January 3. The decision was announced on Friday morning.

Orban:PNL is the party which desires early elections the most;not playing with country's fate Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban has stated on Friday that the Liberals further want early elections, but they don't play with the fate of the country by inducing a possible crisis if there aren't enough MPs to support the idea. "Today, the PNL (...)

Romania's president sees long term for new PM, casts shadow on Ambassador to US, other officials Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that PM Ludovic Orban - head of the Liberal party that supported him in the recent presidential elections - would keep office for a long while, even in the case of early elections.

BT Leasing To List EUR40M Bonds On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Dec 23, 2019 BT Leasing IFN, part of Banca Transilvania financial group, which includes the largest bank in Romania, Banca Transilvania, will be listing bonds worth EUR40 million on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Dec 23, 2019, in two tranches worth EUR21.5 million and EUR18.5 million, (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |