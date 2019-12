Fitch Affirms Romania’s Transelectrica At 'BBB'; Withdraws Rating

Fitch Affirms Romania’s Transelectrica At 'BBB'; Withdraws Rating. Romanian state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) has informed the shareholders and stakeholders that, on December 19, 2019, the international credit rating agency Fitch Ratings reconfirmed the company’s long-term rating at 'BBB', the same level as in 2018, with stable (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]