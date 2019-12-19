President Iohannis at end of first tenure: I've succeeded in making Romania a respected member of European family

President Iohannis at end of first tenure: I've succeeded in making Romania a respected member of European family. President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Thursday, at the report on his first tenure as head of state, that his foreign affairs actions in these years focused on increasing Romania's role within the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union, as well as on the enlargement and strengthening of the Strategic Partnership with the U.S. "I have succeeded in making Romania a respected member of the great European family and an active partner of the not so-easy debates which marked this period," Klaus Iohannis pointed out. In terms of internal affairs, he said that he focused on the good functioning of public authorities. He reiterated that, over the past three years, the weakening of the state has been attempted and in order to counteract these "profoundly undemocratic forces" he made use of "all the constitutional mechanisms." "The outcome of all these actions which I carried out speaks for itself: OUG No. 13 didn't come into force, the Criminal Codes favourable to criminals didn't come into force," Iohannis stated in a statement held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. On Saturday, Iohannis will be sworn-in for his second mandate before the joint Chambers of Parliament. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]