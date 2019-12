Distrigaz Sud Invests RON280M In Upgrades To Natural Gas Distribution Network In 2019

Distrigaz Sud Retele has invested nearly RON280 million in 2019, in the rehabilitation, modernization and extension of the natural gas distribution network.