Alro Slatina Seeks Loan Of Maximum $40M From BSTDB To Refinance Investments Of 2018-2019
Dec 19, 2019
Alro Slatina Seeks Loan Of Maximum $40M From BSTDB To Refinance Investments Of 2018-2019.
Alro Slatina (ALR.RO), producer of primary aluminium and alloys, is summoning its shareholders for January 21, 2020 to approve a decision to contract a new loan facility of up to $40 million from the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), in order to finance and refinance (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]