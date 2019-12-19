Alro Slatina Seeks Loan Of Maximum $40M From BSTDB To Refinance Investments Of 2018-2019

Alro Slatina Seeks Loan Of Maximum $40M From BSTDB To Refinance Investments Of 2018-2019. Alro Slatina (ALR.RO), producer of primary aluminium and alloys, is summoning its shareholders for January 21, 2020 to approve a decision to contract a new loan facility of up to $40 million from the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), in order to finance and refinance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]