Romania Rejects Fondul Proprietatea’s Request For Distribution Of RON513M Dividends From Nuclearelectrica. Romania’s Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, as a majority shareholder of state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), on Thursday rejected the proposal submitted by investment fund Fondul Proprietatea to Nuclearelectrica regarding the distribution of RON513 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]