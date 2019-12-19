C&W: Realty Developers Buy EUR170M Land In Bucharest In 2019 For Residential, Office And Mixed-Use Projects

C&W: Realty Developers Buy EUR170M Land In Bucharest In 2019 For Residential, Office And Mixed-Use Projects. Large real estate developers have remained active in capital Bucharest throughout 2019 and bought plots of land needed for projects comprising over 6,000 housing units and 130,000 square meters of office spaces. The value of transactions is estimated at EUR170 million, at an average price of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]