New border crossing point, opened at Moldova Noua, at border with Serbia

New border crossing point, opened at Moldova Noua, at border with Serbia. A new border crossing point was opened on Friday, in Caras-Severin County, on the border with Serbia, authorities estimating that the waiting time for border check will be considerably shortened, because it will take over part of the flow of people who have so far crossed the border between the two states, the Interior Ministry (MAI) announced on Friday. The new point was opened in Moldova Noua and makes the connection with the Serbian locality Golubac. "For the smooth operation and efficiency of the control activities for the Moldova Noua Border Crossing Point, through the order of the Interior Minister, Ion Marcel Vela, 37 border officers were assigned to Moldova Noua, in order to carry out the mission to secure the transit towards Serbia," reads a press release sent by the MAI. According to the quoted source, the opening of this crossing point falls within the scope of strengthening the bilateral relations between the two states, as part of the implementation process of a Romania-Serbia cross-border cooperation project, implemented by Timisoara Regional Office for Cross-border Cooperation (BRCT), in coordination with West Regional Development Agency (ADR). AGERPRES (RO - author: Marian Buga, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]