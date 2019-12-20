Tennis: Monica Niculescu, through to doubles semifinals of Open de Limoges tournament (WTA 125 K)

The pair made up of Romanian player Monica Niculescu and Russian Ana Blinkova qualified on Thursday for the doubles semifinals of the Open de Limoges WTA 125 K tournament (France), with total prizes of 125,000 dollars, by defeating Sofia Sapatava (Georgia) and Emily Webley-Smith (United Kingdom), 6-2, 6-1. It took the main seeds only 46 minutes to win. Niculescu and Blinkova secured a cheque of 1,532 euros and 57 WTA points in the doubles, and in the semifinals they will play against the Spanish duo Georgina Garcia-Perez / Sara Sorribes-Tormo. In the singles event, Sorana Cirstea and Ana Bogdan qualified on Thursday for the quarterfinals, and will play against American Nicole Gibbs, respectively Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova, the main seed. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]