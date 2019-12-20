CEO: Hidroelectrica Shareholders Approve Additional Dividends Of RON1BThe Romanian State and investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO), the shareholders of state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica, on Friday decided the company will distribute additional dividends of RON1 billion, of which the State will be entitled to RON800 million, Hidroelectrica CEO (...)
Romania's economic growth, of 4.4% in 2018, the third largest in the EU>>> The GDP of Romania exceeds that of the Czechia, Portugal, Greece, Slovakia and Hungary By Constantin Radut The Gross Domestic Product estimated for 2018 - semi-final reported by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) was 4.4%, compared to 7.1% in 2017. In the provisional version, from (...)
Romania readies for extended holiday seasonRomania's government has decided to expand the Christmas and New Year holidays for state employees so that they include the dates of December 27 and January 3. The decision was announced on Friday morning.