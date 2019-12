Kaufland Buys Land in Constanta for EUR3.19M

Kaufland Buys Land in Constanta for EUR3.19M. Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) has sold land totaling 16,806 square meters in the city of Constanta to retailer Kaufland for EUR3.19 million, the developer said Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]