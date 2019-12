IFC Invests in Raiffeisen Bank Romania to Boost Access to Finance for SMEs and Green Housing

IFC Invests in Raiffeisen Bank Romania to Boost Access to Finance for SMEs and Green Housing. International Finance Corporation (IFC) is providing a financing package of RON720 million ($168 million equivalent) to Raiffeisen Bank Romania to boost financing for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), climate, and housing—three underserved segments in Romania’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]