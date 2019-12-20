 
Orban:PNL is the party which desires early elections the most;not playing with country's fate
Orban:PNL is the party which desires early elections the most;not playing with country's fate.

Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban has stated on Friday that the Liberals further want early elections, but they don't play with the fate of the country by inducing a possible crisis if there aren't enough MPs to support the idea. "Today, the PNL is the party which desires early elections the most. On the other hand, I have to tell you that we are a responsible party which doesn't play with Romania's fate and we will not commit to this procedure to trigger early elections without having minimum guarantees that it's possible to be successfully completed. If they are possible, the PNL will start the procedures to trigger early elections," Orban told a news conference in Timisoara. The PNL leader brought to mind that triggering early elections is "a pretty complicated mechanism stipulated by the Constitution, in which after the fall of a government, in order to dissolve Parliament, it's mandatory that the two government proposals get rejected by Parliament. "In order to trigger the early elections procedure, we need an agreement, a partnership between some political formations which can provide a minimum guarantee that there is half of Romania's Parliament consenting to this agreement of not voting for the two government proposals, otherwise, we embark in an adventure that can only cause a governmental crisis and instability, insecurity for the citizens, as well as for the foreign partners, without having the guarantee that we reach a denouement," Ludovic Orban stated. When asked about his possible resignation in order to trigger early elections, Orban stated: "So, we will trigger the early election procedure when we'll have a minimum guarantee that there is half of Romania's Parliament that doesn't vote for the two government proposals." The PNL leader added that he is constantly trying to communicate with partners of other political formations regarding the early elections topic. When asked about a possible reshuffle, Orban said that this Government has been in office for a month and a half, and he is pleased with the current ministers. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mariana Buga, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

