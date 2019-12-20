President Iohannis: Early elections scenario is 50 percent realistic

President Iohannis: Early elections scenario is 50 percent realistic. President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Friday that the scenario of organising early elections is 50 percent realistic, showing that there are two versions to get to such a situation. "The early elections scenario is 50 percent realistic," Iohannis stated, at an informal meeting with journalists held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. The President said that in order to organise early elections there are two versions, namely the resignation of incumbent Prime Minister Ludovic Orban or the adoption of a censure motion in Parliament. "There are two versions, whether he resigns, whether he drafts a law so there are sufficient dissatisfied people so they can topple the Government through censure motion. Other versions are less probable," the head of state explained. He added that triggering early elections represents a decision which belongs to the Government. According to the President, even if early elections are to be organised, the Prime Minister would still be Ludovic Orban. Iohannis said he is content with the activity of the Government. "Problems will surface all the time, because the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] has many MPs. Regarding the PSD, old habits die hard. They will come with some of the most harmful initiatives to the Government," he argued. In terms of the City Hal of Bucharest, Iohannis said that he would prefer a general mayor other than one from the PSD. "It's preferably to be from the PNL ["the National Liberal Party"]," he stated, mentioning that he had no discussions with the Liberals regarding the candidates to the local elections of next year. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]