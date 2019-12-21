President Iohannis took the oath of service for his second tenure



President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday took the oath of service for his second term in office, in front of the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. "I swear to invest all my strength and skills for the spiritual and material prosperity of the Romanian nation, to respect the Constitution and the laws of the country, to defend democracy, the fundamental rights and liberties of the citizens, the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Romania. So help me God," said Iohannis in Parliament. The President of the Constitutional Court, Valer Dorneanu, presented the Decision regarding the validation of the election of the President of Romania, with the head of state then taking the oath of service. The president of the sitting read the Statement of Parliament on the swearing-in ceremony next. The Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, will then bless the investiture of the President of Romania. In closing the ceremony, the head of the state will send a message to the joint chambers of Parliament. The President is taking oath for a five-year term in office, to start at the moment in which he is sworn in. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)