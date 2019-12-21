President Iohannis laid a wreath at the Troita in the Universitate Square

President Iohannis laid a wreath at the Troita in the Universitate Square. President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday laid a wreath at the Troita monument in the Universitate Square, in honouring the memory of the victims of the 1989 Revolution. The head of the state also kept a moment of silence on this occasion. He hailed the people attending the ceremony and briefly discussed with the representatives of the organisations of revolutionaries. One of these representatives told him he was unpleased with how the Romanian Revolution of December 1989 Revolution Institute worked. "It is subordinated to the Senate," said Iohannis. The President was accompanied by presidential advisers Ion Oprisor, Andrei Muraru and Delia Dinu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]