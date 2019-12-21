PM Orban: We have the responsibility to carry out justice for the 1989 Revolution martyrs



Romania today, attached to the values of democracy, was achieved through the suffering and sacrifices of the heroes and martyrs, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in a message on the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Communism in Romania, December 21, and the Day of the Victory of the Romanian Revolution and of Liberty, December 22. "December became for Romania the symbol of its liberation from the communist dictatorship. We celebrated over the past few days three decades since the first anti-communist spark was seen in Timisoara. (...) The end of the year 1989, when Romanians rose with much courage for their freedom, truth and justice, and ended the tyrannic and corrupt regime, changed the course of Romania's history. The Romanians chose a path they wanted to be irreversible, the starting point and the foundation for a future where human rights and freedom of expression are respected, where Romania has parliamentary democracy and pluralism in all aspects of public life, market economy, while it is a member of NATO and the European Union," reads the message of the PM. He said Romania today, attached to the values of democracy, was achieved through the suffering and sacrifices of the heroes and martyrs, of all those who knew how, had the power and courage to say no to a dictatorship and prove that their desire for freedom, solidarity, hope cannot be killed by bullets." "We have the duty to pay homage to the memory of those who placed freedom above their own lives, for Romania to reborn, freed by the shell of the communist regime. We also have the responsibility to carry out justice for the 1989 Revolution martyrs, and the Romanian society has the right to know the truth. For there are still people among us who, during those troubled days, were wounded or lost a child, a parent or someone dear, and they expect the institutions of the rule of law state to carry out justice for them. Moreover, Orban specified the Government has the duty, and also the responsibility, to carry out justice for the heroes of the 1989 Revolution, to defend the rights, liberties and values for which they fought, and not to allow any political power to act against the citizens. 'The most powerful example of the recent history is that democracy, freedom and the right of every Romanian to a prosperous life must be defended every day, firmly, for we need to get sure the repression and crimes committed against one's own people will never repeat again," mentioned Orban. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Oana Popescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)