President Iohannis: My main goal is to build a prosperous, safe country, a functional state. President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday stated his main goal is to build a prosperous, safe country, and a functional state. "My main goal is to build a prosperous, safe country, and a functional state, with strong democratic institutions, where the law is the same for all. A strong voice in Europe and in the world, a country that promotes its values and identity and protects its resources. A state where Government works responsibly to the benefit of all citizens and Parliament legislates well and efficiently. In other words, a normal Romania, the project with which million of Romanians identify and which they supported so determinedly," said Iohannis in Parliament, on the occasion of his taking oath of service for a second tenure. He showed that the basic principle of this ample approach to transform Romania is that the state, through its institutions, is in the service of the citizens. "It's imperative we restore people's trust in the public authorities, which trust has been severely shaken. And we cannot achieve this without a serious assessment and without a proper reorganisation of the public institutions. All the state institutions will have to go through a rigorous process of modernization to truly answer to the needs of the society and the general interest," stated Iohannis. The head of the state underscored he will remain a strong supporter of the idea of creating a culture of public service integrity, based on an immovable set of ethical values and principles. The head of state added he will continue to support without hesitation the anti-corruption fight, and that he will use all his constitutional prerogatives to defend justice independence and the rule of law. "Justice independence is an indispensable condition of true democracy, a guarantee that the human rights and liberties are respected. And I will continue during my second term in office with the same determination to work for the citizens to feel they can trust the state again," said Iohannis. He also said legislation needs to be systematized and simplified, which requires a maximum responsibility of the authorities, in order to eliminate "the risk of Romania becoming a state blocked in bureaucratic and legislative chaos that is impossible to solve." President Iohannis pointed out he wanted coherent legislation to fit the reality, to be easy to understand and apply, "freed of any form of toxic populism." The President also said he was determined to see the "Educated Romania" project put into practice, while mentioning the efficient functioning of the great public systems is essential. "Sufficient and secured incomes for our pensioners, clean hospitals and well-equipped schools, with physicians and teachers, fairly paid for their work, performance, modern infrastructure, all these shouldn't be the exception from now on, but the normality in Romania. In order to ensure the necessary economic growth to support these public systems, encourage the business environment and support it through sound governmental policies are vital," said Iohannis. The head of state showed he will encourage even more the development of the car industry, energy infrastructure, technological sector, communications sector and agriculture "Normal Romania is a country that protects its citizens. I will continue to see that this goal is achieved, by continuing the successful commitments we made in our external and security policy, based on three pillars: the strengthening of Romania's role in the EU and NATO, the strengthening of the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America," said Iohannis. He said he was certain that the influence and international profile of Romania will grow, and our state's involvement in the European Union decision-making process to the benefit of all Romanian citizens will be more consistent. "All these major lines of actions shape the project of normal Romania. I know what we have to do and I will be sure to be joined by the authentic democratic political forces, so that this vision of mine becomes the everyday reality of each Romania. We have the premises today for the President, Parliament and Government to work for the same country objectives. This is an extraordinary opportunity for the real development of Romania and we have the duty not to waste it! So let's be loyal in answering to the expectations of millions of Romanians!," said the head of state. President Iohannis stated he is committed to take the work of reconstruction of Romania and bring together all the responsible factors. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Popa, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

