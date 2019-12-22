President Iohannis, PM Orban participate in memorial service at Patriarchate commemorating heroes of Revolution of December 1989

President Iohannis, PM Orban participate in memorial service at Patriarchate commemorating heroes of Revolution of December 1989. President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban participate at the Patriarchal Cathedral, on Sunday, in the memorial service commemorating the heroes of the Revolution of December 1989. Upon his arrival, the head of state was greeted by His Beatitude Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church Daniel, Environment Minister Costel Alexe and other participants in the event. In all the Orthodox churches and monasteries in the country and abroad of the Romanian Patriarchate a memorial service commemorating the heroes who sacrificed themselves in December 1989 for the freedom, faith and dignity of the Romanian people is officiate on 22 December 2019, after the Holy Mass. Moreover, on 20, 21 and 22 December 1989, at cemeteries, monuments and roadside crucifixes dedicated to the heroes of December '98 around the country, memorial services are held commemorating those who sacrificed their lives 30 years ago for the freedom of the Romanian people, according to the Romanian Patriarchate. "The celebration of 30 years since the fall of communism represents an occasion to thank God for the gift of freedom of the Romanian people, to honor the memory of those who suffered during the communist regime, as well as the memory of the heroes who sacrificed themselves for the freedom and dignity of the Romanian people in December 1989. The commemoration or their remembrance in a state of prayer and spiritual communion is our moral duty, of Romanians everywhere. It's an act of gratitude and appreciation of their sacrifice, as well as the most real and profound expression of the cultivation of our fraternal love with them, a love stronger than the death of the body and the opacity of the tomb. And if we don't commemorate the heroes, we bury them in forgetfulness. However, their remembrance in hope of Resurrection and eternal life is the recognition of their dignity and the hope of justice being fulfilled for them. (...) These heroes, who sacrificed themselves for the faith, freedom and dignity of the Romanian people are being mentioned in the prayers of our Church, every day, in the Holy Mass. They call on us today not to separate the gift of freedom from the gift of faith, the sanctity of life and national dignity," reads a message published on 16 December by His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel. According to the BOR official, the commemoration of the Romanian heroes of December 1989 urges us to cherish more all those fighting and working for the freedom and dignity of the Romanian people, at any time, but, especially, when the Romanian nation is in danger of losing identity and unity.