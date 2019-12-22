PM Orban, at "The Romanian Revolution: 30 years of freedom" exhibition:Only the culprits want to hide the truth



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Sunday, when referring to the Romanian Revolution, that "only the culprits want to hide the truth" and, at the same time, "they want to forget the crimes of those days." Attending the opening of the photo exhibition called "The Romanian Revolution: 30 years of freedom", the Government head paid homage to those who fought during the Revolution. "Those who have experienced the Romanian Revolution of 1989 know what they lived, thought, why they took to the streets, why they risked their lives day and night in front of bullets. These images show us who are the people, most of them anonymous, who opened a new era in the history of the country. We should include them in the national pantheon," the Executive head explained. In this context, Orban underscored the need to find out the truth in respect to the events of December 1989. "We owe them, as well as younger generations the truth and we will not give up this duty, and I say very clearly to the voices of those who ask us to turn our back on the truth of the Revolution: only the culprits want to forget such crimes, only the culprits want to hide the truth. Romania wants to stand on the side of truth and justice, it wants to honor the heroes of December 1989, both through symbolic gestures and deeds. We want to do them justice," the PM argued. The exhibition called "The Romanian Revolution: 30 years of freedom" at the Romanian Athenaeum includes photos from AGREPRES National News Agency Archive, which puts at disposal a documented photo archive of the events of December 1989. The opening was followed by a concert performed by the "George Enescu" Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Catalina Matei; EN - editor: Rodica State)