Starbucks Ends 2019 With 28 Coffee Shops In Bucharest

Starbucks Ends 2019 With 28 Coffee Shops In Bucharest. Polish AmRest Group, which operates coffeehouse chain Starbucks in Romania, has opened two new coffee shops, within Mega Mall shopping center and at Bucharest’s main train station, Gara de Nord, respectively, ending 2019 with a 28-unit network in capital (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]