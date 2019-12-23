MAI ceremony commemorating fallen heroes at Otopeni on 23 December 1989

MAI ceremony commemorating fallen heroes at Otopeni on 23 December 1989. Interior Minister Marcel Vela participated at the Ministry headquarters, on Monday, in a ceremony commemorating the gendarme heroes who died on 23 December 1989, at the "Henri Coanda" International Airport. A synod of priests have officiated a memorial service in memory of those who died then. Moreover, a memorial plaque has been unveiled for policeman Cristian Amaries, killed in action, while trying to apprehend a nationwide wanted person. At the ceremony, alongside the Interior Minister, also in attendance were Secretary of State Bogdan Despescu, Minister's chief of cabinet Traian Berbeceanu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]