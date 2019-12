EY: Number Of Startups In Romania Grows Over 20% YoY In 2019

EY: Number Of Startups In Romania Grows Over 20% YoY In 2019. The number of startups in Romania grew over 20% year-over-year in 2019, which has proved to be a very good moment for this sector of the local economy, especially since the average investment per financing round grew over 20% too, as per an EY (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]