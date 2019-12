Cordia Residence Buys 21,000 Sqm Land in Bucharest

Cordia Residence, part of Hungarian group Futureal, has acquired a plot of 21,000 square meters in the Grivita Lake area in Bucharest, its third acquisition in Bucharest this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]