Commercial Vehicle Sales Inch Down 0.6% YoY To 23,767 Units In Jan-Nov 2019

Commercial Vehicle Sales Inch Down 0.6% YoY To 23,767 Units In Jan-Nov 2019. Romania saw a 0.6% decrease in sales of commercial vehicles year-on-year to 23,767 units, in January-November 2019, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]