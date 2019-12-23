PSD does not rule out censure motion version, in case other parties wish to join in



Social Democratic Party (PSD) Acting Chairman Marcel Ciolacu stated the Social Democrats do not rule out the submission of a censure motion, in case other parties wish to engage in this endeavor. "All the versions have been discussed. We do not rule out the three-day motion, in case other political parties wish to join in our endeavor," he told a press statement at the end of the PSD Executive Committee meeting. The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies assemble on Monday for the Government's assumption of responsibility on the state budget and the social insurance draft laws for 2020 and the amendment of Emergency Ordinance 114/2018.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)