Net Assets of Investment Funds in Romania Reach RON48.1B in November

Net Assets of Investment Funds in Romania Reach RON48.1B in November. The net assets of the 219 domestic and foreign open-end and closed-end investment funds operating in Romania grew 2.1% in November, to RON48.1 billion, up 14.7% since the beginning of the year, data from the financial supervision authority ASF showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]