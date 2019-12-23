Gov't assumes responsibility for 2020 social insurance budget Law

Gov't assumes responsibility for 2020 social insurance budget Law. The Government has assumed responsibility, on Monday, in the joint plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, on the 2020 social insurance budget law. "The draft law of the social insurance budget took into account the pension law in force, and we have provided for the necessary amounts for the increase of pensions in the draft law we presented in Parliament," said Prime Minister Orban.AGERPRES(RO - author : Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]